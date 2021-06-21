Black Lifestyle Series Windows Punctuate Richmond New Construction

This new construction project in Richmond utilizes Lifestyle Series black wood windows. These are a very popular choice right now thanks to the thin frames and grilles, as well as the appeal of a wood interior in general. The aluminum-clad exterior means you get the look you want without any of the upkeep.

A four-panel sliding patio door that opens from the middle serves as the focal point for this whole project, and it really opens up the space! Just imagine the sheer amount of ventilation provided by this setup. The homeowner couldn't be happier with the end result.