Built-In Blinds Reduce Sunlight and Maximize Comfort in Richmond Home

Do you have an area in your home that you really like spending time in, but that the sun or heat at a certain time of day make hard to do so comfortably? This Richmond homeowner could relate, so she turned to the Pella Virginia team to help replace the windows throughout her home.

Using casement, double-hung, special shape and bow window styles from Pella's Lifestyle and Architect Series lines, the customer opted for motorized blinds between the glass in her kitchen and sunroom windows to keep these areas from getting too warm. Plus, she won't have to worry about window treatments or cleaning.

Overall, the customer loves the look and feel of her new windows.