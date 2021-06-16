Built-in Shades Feature Inspires Charlottesville Homeowner to Choose Lifestyle Series Sliding Glass Door

The homeowner for this project in Charlottesville, Virginia decided she needed to replace her sliding glass door when the kitchen started feeling a little more drafty than usual.

To counteract the drafts, she chose one of our most popular options overall, Lifestyle Series wood sliding glass doors. She also opted for the built-in shades feature, so now she'll be able to let a little bit of light in without it feeling like too much. The fact that the shades are housed between two panes of glass means less cleaning and maintenance!