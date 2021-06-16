<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Built-in Shades Feature Inspires Charlottesville Homeowner to Choose Lifestyle Series Sliding Glass Door

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 16, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1976

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors and Lifestyle Series

The homeowner for this project in Charlottesville, Virginia decided she needed to replace her sliding glass door when the kitchen started feeling a little more drafty than usual.

To counteract the drafts, she chose one of our most popular options overall, Lifestyle Series wood sliding glass doors. She also opted for the built-in shades feature, so now she'll be able to let a little bit of light in without it feeling like too much. The fact that the shades are housed between two panes of glass means less cleaning and maintenance!

Project Gallery

