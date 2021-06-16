Built-in Shades Feature Inspires Charlottesville Homeowner to Choose Lifestyle Series Sliding Glass Door
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1976
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
Sliding Patio Doors and Lifestyle Series
The homeowner for this project in Charlottesville, Virginia decided she needed to replace her sliding glass door when the kitchen started feeling a little more drafty than usual.
To counteract the drafts, she chose one of our most popular options overall, Lifestyle Series wood sliding glass doors. She also opted for the built-in shades feature, so now she'll be able to let a little bit of light in without it feeling like too much. The fact that the shades are housed between two panes of glass means less cleaning and maintenance!
Project Gallery
