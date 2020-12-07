Complimentary Colors for Virginia Beach Replacement Project

The homeowner for this project in Virginia Beach was after better energy efficiency, but also wanted to make sure her new door matched the siding, and that the windows would "pop" a little bit.

We got her all set up with white 250 Series vinyl windows, a low-maintenance option that will reduce heat transfer as we get into the colder months, all while complementing the blue siding. A sturdy fiberglass entry door that matched the siding provided the final touch, and this one is in the books.