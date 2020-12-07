Complimentary Colors for Virginia Beach Replacement Project
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 7, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1972
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Fiberglass Entry Doors and 250 Series Windows
The homeowner for this project in Virginia Beach was after better energy efficiency, but also wanted to make sure her new door matched the siding, and that the windows would "pop" a little bit.
We got her all set up with white 250 Series vinyl windows, a low-maintenance option that will reduce heat transfer as we get into the colder months, all while complementing the blue siding. A sturdy fiberglass entry door that matched the siding provided the final touch, and this one is in the books.
