Custom Fiberglass Sliders Upgrade Glen Allen Deck

Jason Dowdy

on May 13, 2022

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Glen Allen, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1971

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back deck entry

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

Here's a project in Glen Allen that required the replacement of five sets of sliding glass doors leading out to the backyard using Pella's Impervia Series fiberglass.

Not only were these doors built to order using the strongest material on the market for such projects, but they were also built in a custom size to leave intact the existing trim that the homeowner had installed previously. We even helped coordinate with them on a custom stain color so they could get the existing trim to match the shade of brown on the doors. When we say you can customize Pella's various product lines, we really mean it!

