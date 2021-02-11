Custom-Size Lifestyle Series Windows for Seaford

The homeowners for this replacement project in Seaford, VA wanted improved energy efficiency and no grilles interfering with the view. We were happy to oblige!

We got them all set with Lifestyle series double-hung windows with a brown exterior color. Since all of our windows and doors are built to order, it was no problem getting them the custom sizes that they needed. They love the warmth of their wood interior and the protection that the aluminum-clad exterior provides.