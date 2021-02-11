Custom-Size Lifestyle Series Windows for Seaford
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on February 11, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Seaford, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1983
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series
The homeowners for this replacement project in Seaford, VA wanted improved energy efficiency and no grilles interfering with the view. We were happy to oblige!
We got them all set with Lifestyle series double-hung windows with a brown exterior color. Since all of our windows and doors are built to order, it was no problem getting them the custom sizes that they needed. They love the warmth of their wood interior and the protection that the aluminum-clad exterior provides.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.