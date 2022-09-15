Custom Window and Door Configuration Upgrades Richmond Patio

Here's a look at a recent installation in Richmond, which involved the replacement of some windows and doors leading out to the patio and backyard area. The size of the rough opening meant that the homeowner had a lot of options as far as filling up the space was concerned. He chose to go with hinged patio doors with two large fixed windows on either side, all from Pella's popular Lifestyle Series.

There were many other configurations that would have been possible, either by switching to sliding doors, adding door panels for a wider entryway or converting the fixed windows into operable ones for more ventilation, but the homeowner got exactly what he was looking for in this replacement project, and that's what it's all about.