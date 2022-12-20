<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Easy-to-Customize Wood Windows Create Contrast on Stanardsville Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on December 20, 2022

Red brick front exterior of Stanardsville home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Stanardsville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1985

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

For this recent project in Stanardsville, VA, we replaced all windows in the home with double-hungs from Pella's Architect Traditional product line, a great option that allows for a wood interior and tons of customization. Learn more about the advantages of Architect Series Wood Windows.

This project exemplifies how the Pella Virginia team can coordinate with the homeowner to accomplish various goals: We had the interior side of the windows pre-stained in a custom color, and then replaced the exterior trim while leaving the existing interior trim in place. There's no sense in replacing custom trim that you love.

The homeowner loves the way the white windows and black shutters contrast against the brick siding, and he says he's very happy he moved forward on this project. We'd have to agree.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now