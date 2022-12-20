Easy-to-Customize Wood Windows Create Contrast on Stanardsville Home

For this recent project in Stanardsville, VA, we replaced all windows in the home with double-hungs from Pella's Architect Traditional product line, a great option that allows for a wood interior and tons of customization. Learn more about the advantages of Architect Series Wood Windows.

This project exemplifies how the Pella Virginia team can coordinate with the homeowner to accomplish various goals: We had the interior side of the windows pre-stained in a custom color, and then replaced the exterior trim while leaving the existing interior trim in place. There's no sense in replacing custom trim that you love.

The homeowner loves the way the white windows and black shutters contrast against the brick siding, and he says he's very happy he moved forward on this project. We'd have to agree.