Fiberglass Front Door Brightens Up Powhatan Front Entryway

Here's a look at a recent project in Powhatan, in which we brightened up the front entryway with a bold blue fiberglass entry door. But that's not all, the Pella Virginia team also replaced windows throughout the home using double-hung and picture styles from our ever-popular Lifestyle Series, which offers maximum comfort and customization. Finally, a hinged patio door and sliding patio door were also replaced for good measure.

While all these additions will certainly boost the home's curb appeal, the homeowner's primary choice of material for all these replacements — wood — will also make a nice impact on his heating and cooling bills moving forward. Wood is a great natural insulator, so the added energy efficiency is something he's really happy about.