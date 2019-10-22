Fiberglass Windows & Door Refresh Newport News Office
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 22, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Newport News, VA
Age of Structure:
30
Area of Structure Involved:
Lobby entrance
Products Used:
This Newport News, Virginia, business client wanted to revamp the entrance to the lobby of their building, including the door and the large semi-circle window.
The wanted to update to fiberglass windows and doors for their style and durability.
The result is a low-maintenance and attractive office entry.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.