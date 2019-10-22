<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Windows & Door Refresh Newport News Office

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 22, 2019

Before

Exterior view of business entrance with springline window

After

Exterior view of business entry with new fiberglass springline window and traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

This Newport News, Virginia, business client wanted to revamp the entrance to the lobby of their building, including the door and the large semi-circle window. 

The wanted to update to fiberglass windows and doors for their style and durability.

The result is a low-maintenance and attractive office entry.

Interior view of entry with new fiberglass springline window

