Fiberglass Replacement Windows Improve Waterfront View
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 25, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
1989
Area of Structure Involved:
Rear living room
Products Used:
The owner of this Virginia Beach, Virginia, home was tired of the large sashes in her double-hung windows blocking the view of the river behind her home. Our design consultant assisted her in finding the best replacement solution.
We installed Pella® Impervia® fiberglass casement windows to provide optimal views of the water. In addition to the fresh look, the new windows also provide increased functionality.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.