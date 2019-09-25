<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Replacement Windows Improve Waterfront View

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 25, 2019

New fiberglass patio doors and windows on a red brick home

Project Scope

The owner of this Virginia Beach, Virginia, home was tired of the large sashes in her double-hung windows blocking the view of the river behind her home. Our design consultant assisted her in finding the best replacement solution.

We installed Pella® Impervia® fiberglass casement windows to provide optimal views of the water. In addition to the fresh look, the new windows also provide increased functionality.

