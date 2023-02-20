Fiberglass Sliding Doors Enhance Durability of Norfolk Home

Here's a project in Norfolk in which our team replaced several sets of hinged patio doors throughout the home with sliding glass doors from our Impervia fiberglass series. This sort of change is usually about personal preference and making the best use of the space — sometimes hinged doors, which swing inwards, will bump into other pieces of furniture, so this is a great way of avoiding that issue.

Our Impervia product line is a great choice when you live right on the water like this homeowner does, due to its extremely durable nature. Just as the name implies, they're manufactured and tested to be impervious to the elements. We also replaced a large picture window using the same material, ensuring that the homeowner will have a great view and superior protection.