Giant Picture Windows Update Henrico Home's Sunroom

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on March 8, 2019

inside of henrico home with new vinyl casment windows

Project Scope

The homeowner of this 1980's Henrico, VA home needed to replace two old drafty sliding doors in their sunroom. We removed the two drafty sliding doors and replaced them with two large vinyl picture windows. The new windows have provided more sunlight to the room and eliminated the draft. 

We also installed a sliding patio door as an entrance to the sunroom from the backyard. 

Project Gallery

