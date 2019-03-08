Giant Picture Windows Update Henrico Home's Sunroom
Jason Dowdy
on March 8, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
1980s
Area of Structure Involved:
Sunroom
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 1980's Henrico, VA home needed to replace two old drafty sliding doors in their sunroom. We removed the two drafty sliding doors and replaced them with two large vinyl picture windows. The new windows have provided more sunlight to the room and eliminated the draft.
We also installed a sliding patio door as an entrance to the sunroom from the backyard.
Project Gallery
