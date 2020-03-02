Hampton Condo Upgrades to Pella 250 Series Single-Hung Windows

The owner of this condo in Hampton, Virginia, wanted to upgrade all of the windows on front and back.

The installation of the windows required a bit of finesse from the Pella of Richmond crew. The condominium complex is located near a large body of water so the base of the building is elevated off the ground to help remedy frequent floods in the area. This meant that our install team had to use special equipment and procedures to properly install the windows at such a height.

The new Pella 250 Series vinyl windows refreshed the condo — seamlessly increasing exterior beauty and giving the homeowner a lifetime of quality.