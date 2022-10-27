Keswick Home Upgrades Windows and Entry Doors

Here's a recent project in Keswick, VA in which the homeowner opted for several different styles from multiple product lines to achieve the look they were after. We replaced the windows on the front of the home with double-hung styles from our Lifestyle Series and added casement and direct set windows from our Reserve Series in place of an old bay window, allowing for optimal ventilation.

Three different entry doors with varying amounts of glass were installed as well, with special attention being given to the front entry's fiberglass craftsman-style door. Overall, the homeowner was extremely impressed with the final results of this project.