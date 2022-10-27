Keswick Home Upgrades Windows and Entry Doors
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 27, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Keswick, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1940
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Here's a recent project in Keswick, VA in which the homeowner opted for several different styles from multiple product lines to achieve the look they were after. We replaced the windows on the front of the home with double-hung styles from our Lifestyle Series and added casement and direct set windows from our Reserve Series in place of an old bay window, allowing for optimal ventilation.
Three different entry doors with varying amounts of glass were installed as well, with special attention being given to the front entry's fiberglass craftsman-style door. Overall, the homeowner was extremely impressed with the final results of this project.
Project Gallery
