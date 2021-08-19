Lifestyle Series Sliding Glass Doors on Richmond Homearama 2021 House

Another year, another Richmond Homearama in the books! This year we partnered with LeGault Homes on their award-winning Belle Maison home and provided Lifestyle Series sliding glass doors and windows, all in black for added contrast. The focal point of the first floor is a four-panel slider that leads out to the backyard and lets in lots of light! But that's not the only one — there were three other sliding glass doors involved in this project. The purpose of Homearama is to partner home builders and construction providers to coordinate and display the most popular products and features offered today. Naturally, black windows and doors made sense, as did the ever-popular Lifestyle Series

The Belle Maison looks great, and actually won Richmond Homearama 2021 People's Choice Home award as a result! People are still swinging by for a tour even though the event has ended.