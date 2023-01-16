Lifestyle Series Windows Add Historic Touch to Richmond Home
on January 16, 2023
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1926
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner for this replacement project in Richmond wanted his new windows to have an authentic historical look, so he opted for Lifestyle Series wood double-hungs complete with simulated divided light (SDL) grilles in a six-over-clear pattern. SDL grilles feature spacers between the grilles and inside the two panes of glass, which are designed to mimic the true divided light style that you often see on old historic windows.
Overall, this replacement project has really boosted the home's curb appeal, and its owner seems to agree.
