<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Series Windows Add Historic Touch to Richmond Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on January 16, 2023

Before

Exterior shot of front of Richmond home before window replacement

After

Exterior shot of front of Richmond home after window replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1926

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

The homeowner for this replacement project in Richmond wanted his new windows to have an authentic historical look, so he opted for Lifestyle Series wood double-hungs complete with simulated divided light (SDL) grilles in a six-over-clear pattern. SDL grilles feature spacers between the grilles and inside the two panes of glass, which are designed to mimic the true divided light style that you often see on old historic windows.

Overall, this replacement project has really boosted the home's curb appeal, and its owner seems to agree.












Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now