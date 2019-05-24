Lifestyle Series Windows Update Midlothian Home

The owner of this beautiful Midlothian home wanted an updated and fresh look. Pella was able to help by recommending the new Lifestyle series casement windows. With 13 color options, the customer was able to find a look that aligned with her vision. The new windows will not only increase curb appeal, but also provide more light and energy efficiency for years to come.

The Lifestyle Series was a great solution to their problem thanks to the wide array of pre-finished interior and exterior colors, as well as the fact that wood is a great natural insulator. Now they have just the look they were after, and can look forward to cutting down on their energy bills moving forward!