New Bay Window for Henrico Homeowner

A recent project near Richmond, Virginia focused on the replacement of a full bay window unit using our Lifestyle Series wood casement windows. If you love the look and feel of a wood interior, this is the series for you.! Since the exterior side of these windows are clad in aluminum, upkeep and maintenance requirements are minimized and color options are maximized.

For this home, we have brown exterior cladding with an unfinished interior that the homeowner painted white. The homeowner loves the look and enjoys the view from his bay window.