New Door with Decorative Glass and Sidelights Brightens Entry
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 25, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Bumpass, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
This homeowner wanted to brighten up the dark and dreary entryway of her 21-acre farmhouse in Bumpass, Virginia.
We replaced her double door setup with a single fiberglass entry door system with two sidelights. The new system feels more inviting and provides the entryway with some natural light. We got the homeowner all set up with matte black hardware to match the detailing in the decorative glass. She loves the result and is looking forward to phase two of her project later on this year!
