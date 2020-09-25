<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Door with Decorative Glass and Sidelights Brightens Entry

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 25, 2020

Before

Old red double entry doors on a white home

After

New fiberglass entry door system with sidelights and decorative glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Bumpass, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1996

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This homeowner wanted to brighten up the dark and dreary entryway of her 21-acre farmhouse in Bumpass, Virginia.

We replaced her double door setup with a single fiberglass entry door system with two sidelights. The new system feels more inviting and provides the entryway with some natural light. We got the homeowner all set up with matte black hardware to match the detailing in the decorative glass. She loves the result and is looking forward to phase two of her project later on this year!



























