New Lifestyle Series Windows Keep Drafts Out of Norfolk Home

The goal for this Norfolk home was simple: replace its existing windows with something visually similar while eliminating the draftiness often felt throughout the home.

We got the homeowner all set with Lifestyle series windows in double-hung, casement and fixed configurations, all of which matched up with the previous window styles. Thanks to the tight seal Pella's most popular window line provides, this customer is able to enjoy his space in comfort, which is the most important thing! Window and door replacement projects aren't just visually pleasing, they can really improve the way a space feels as well, and in the winter, that's more important than ever. Overall, he couldn't have been happier with the results!