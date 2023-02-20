New Windows and Patio Doors Modernize Richmond Home

This Richmond home, located on the James River, recently added Pella Reserve Traditional casement windows and doors. The homeowner purchased this 1961 brick ranch-style home and completed a full renovation, turning it into their dream home with a modern style all throughout.

The new Pella windows and patio doors with Iron Ore exterior cladding and simulated divided lite grilles serve as a focal point for the new look. Their designer preferred a softer color over the more common true black, and Pella's Iron Ore exterior delivered. They create a wonderful contrast with the off-white exterior paint on the brick. The four panel hinged patio doors bring light and the river view into the kitchen and living room for a feeling that brings the outside in.