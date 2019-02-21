New Wood Casement Windows in Historic Richmond Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia
on February 21, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
1980
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom & recreation room
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 39-year-old Richmond, Virginia, home wanted a product that matched well with the existing windows and kept the historic look of the home.
We installed wood casement windows for this project. The homeowner selected Pella’s Architect Series® Reserve™ windows which are known for their attention to historical detail and would help preserve the original look of the home.
The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the home while keeping the historic look.
