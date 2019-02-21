<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Wood Casement Windows in Historic Richmond Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia

on February 21, 2019

Before

before image of virginia home with new wood windows

After

after outside image of virginia home with new wood windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1980

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedroom & recreation room

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Casement Windows

The homeowner of this 39-year-old Richmond, Virginia, home wanted a product that matched well with the existing windows and kept the historic look of the home.

We installed wood casement windows for this project. The homeowner selected Pella’s Architect Series® Reserve™ windows which are known for their attention to historical detail and would help preserve the original look of the home.

The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the home while keeping the historic look.



























Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

