New Wood Front Door System Provides Natural Light

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 13, 2019

New red entry door with art glass and sidelights

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    30 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entryway

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors

We replaced the front door on this 30-year-old Charlottseville, Virginia, home with a wood entry door in a cheerful red finish. Art glass was incorporated on the front door and the full light sidelights on either side.

The new entryway provides ample light into the front foyer area.



























