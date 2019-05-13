New Wood Front Door System Provides Natural Light
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 13, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
30 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entryway
Products Used:
We replaced the front door on this 30-year-old Charlottseville, Virginia, home with a wood entry door in a cheerful red finish. Art glass was incorporated on the front door and the full light sidelights on either side.
The new entryway provides ample light into the front foyer area.
