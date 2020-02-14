Partlow Home Upgrades to Encompass Single-Hung and Sliding Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on February 14, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Partlow, VA
Age of Structure:
50
Area of Structure Involved:
Office, Guest Room, Living Room, Bathrooms, Bedrooms, Basement
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 50-year-old Ranch in Partlow, Virginia, was looking to replace all of their windows. They went with a mix of sliding windows and single-hung windows and chose vinyl as the material.
The installation team had to modify the siding so the windows could be installed properly. But the result of the project yielded both beauty and functionality. The new Encompass windows are a large improvement over the windows that were taken out.
