No matter where you live in Virginia, outdoor living can be an essential aspect of your lifestyle, especially in the spring and summer when the weather is too comfortable to resist. Patio doors help build a bridge between your indoor living space and the outdoors, filling your home with a flood of natural light and providing a convenient entryway from your home to your patio.
From hinged to sliding patio doors and everything in between, Pella offers different types of patio doors to complement the unique architectural style of your home. They are an elegant addition to your home that ensure the beautiful outdoors are only as far away as a few steps.
Commonly known as: sliding glass doors, sliding patio doors, hinged patio doors
Popular Local Trends & Styles
French Patio Doors
Between-the-Glass Blinds
Sliding Glass Patio Doors
Screen Doors*
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.
Virginia Climate Recommendations
Wood Frames
Diverse Climate
Rainy Weather
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.