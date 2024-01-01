<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Virginia Patio Doors

Patio Doors Connect Your Indoor Living Space to the Outdoors

No matter where you live in Virginia, outdoor living can be an essential aspect of your lifestyle, especially in the spring and summer when the weather is too comfortable to resist. Patio doors help build a bridge between your indoor living space and the outdoors, filling your home with a flood of natural light and providing a convenient entryway from your home to your patio.

From hinged to sliding patio doors and everything in between, Pella offers different types of patio doors to complement the unique architectural style of your home. They are an elegant addition to your home that ensure the beautiful outdoors are only as far away as a few steps.

Commonly known as: sliding glass doors, sliding patio doors, hinged patio doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

French Patio Doors

The simple elegance of French patio doors, hinged from the sides to swing open wide from the center, are a popular choice for Cape Cods, Tudors, and Colonials, the latter of which is among the most popular types of homes in Charlottesville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach. The classic look and feel of French patio doors pairs well with the distinct architectural style of Colonials.

Between-the-Glass Blinds

Patio doors usher more natural light into your home, but there are going to be times when the sunlight is more an intruder than a welcome houseguest. Between-the-glass blinds allow you to take control of the amount of light you let in. They also require a minimal amount of maintenance to remove dust, dirt, and debris, and can be closed or tilted with ease.

Sliding Glass Patio Doors

Invite more natural light into your home and make the most of your space with sliding glass patio doors that open on a track rather than swinging into your room, allowing for better flow of traffic in and out of the house. Sliding glass patio doors are also versatile enough to accommodate a variety of different architectural styles, from Colonials to Prairie- and ranch-style homes.

Screen Doors*

Bring the outdoors inside — without allowing any uninvited guests to invade your space — with screen doors for your patio doors. When the blooms have begun to blossom, heralding the arrival of spring, screen doors allow you to take advantage of the fresh breeze without ever stepping foot outside. Relax in the warm embrace of the Virginia air from the comfort of your own home.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Virginia Climate Recommendations

Wood Frames

You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing your chances of damages to your home during high-wind weather events.

Diverse Climate

Be prepared for cold winters and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, available for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand the elements that all four seasons can bring.

Rainy Weather

With persistent clouds and drizzle nearly all year round, consider investing in moisture-resistant window materials, such as fiberglass or vinyl.

