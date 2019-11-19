<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella® 250 Series Windows Add Functional Beauty to Henrico Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 19, 2019

Exterior view of front entry of red brick home with new white vinyl double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    24

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining, Living, Den, Sun Room, Kitchen, Kitchen Sink, Garage, Master Bath, Master Bedroom, Guest Room, Laundry Room, Bonus Room, Bathrooms

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Henrico, Virginia, homeowner wanted to replace all of the windows in the home. It was a large project.

We replaced all of the windows with white vinyl double-hung windows from the Pella® 250 series. The 250 series can be added to any home.

The new white frames look lovely against the red brick and black shutters.



























