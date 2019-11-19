Pella® 250 Series Windows Add Functional Beauty to Henrico Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 19, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
24
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining, Living, Den, Sun Room, Kitchen, Kitchen Sink, Garage, Master Bath, Master Bedroom, Guest Room, Laundry Room, Bonus Room, Bathrooms
Products Used:
This Henrico, Virginia, homeowner wanted to replace all of the windows in the home. It was a large project.
We replaced all of the windows with white vinyl double-hung windows from the Pella® 250 series. The 250 series can be added to any home.
The new white frames look lovely against the red brick and black shutters.
