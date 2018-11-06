Single Fiberglass Entry Door Replaces Double Entry Door in Virginia Home

We recently completed a front entry door replacement project for a couple in the West End of Richmond. The homeowners strongly disliked their original door. It was an odd, narrow double door with awkward double storm doors that got in the way every time they used it. It was time to go.

When our consultant visited them for the initial meeting, he was immediately shown a beautiful Pella® door that was recently done at their neighbor’s house. She stated, “I want a door like that.” It took some creativity on our consultant’s part and some additional framing and skill on our installer’s part, but the result was a beautiful new fiberglass entry door with glass panels. In fact, the front entry door project motivated them to do major kitchen and master bedroom remodel projects. It will be an entirely new look for their home, and it all started with their new Pella® front door.