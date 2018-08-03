Vinyl Double-Hung Windows Bring New Life to Richmond Apartment
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 3, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
1910
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Home
Products Used:
The owner of this 1910 apartment in Richmond, Virginia, was in need of new windows.
The home features white vinyl double-hung windows. The new windows allow for better functionality than the customer's previous windows.
The new double-hung windows are traditional and blend into the exterior of the home beautifully. The customer was also happy with the amount of outside light being brought into the home.
