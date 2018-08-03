<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Double-Hung Windows Bring New Life to Richmond Apartment

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on August 3, 2018

Before

Vinyl Double-Hung Window Replacement in Historic home exterior

After

Vinyl Double-Hung Window Replacement for historic home interior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1910

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

The owner of this 1910 apartment in Richmond, Virginia, was in need of new windows.

The home features white vinyl double-hung windows. The new windows allow for better functionality than the customer's previous windows.

The new double-hung windows are traditional and blend into the exterior of the home beautifully. The customer was also happy with the amount of outside light being brought into the home. 








































