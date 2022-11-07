West Chester Home Receives Historic Preservation Award After Remodel

We helped transform the Uriah V. Pennypacker House in West Chester, PA, which was was originally built in 1900. It was ready for a complete remodel.

Our sales representative, Matt Eltringham, worked closely with Suzanna Amrich of Archer and Buchanan Architects and Mike McComsey from McComsey Builders to replace all of the windows and doors in this brick home with new Pella Reserve wood-clad double-hung windows with Monroe exterior trim.

This project was presented to the Chester County Historic Review Board to make the case for using aluminum-clad windows versus wood windows. The updates were approved, and the remodel was awarded the West Chester Historic Preservation Award. The approval and award are a testament to the authentically historic look that our Reserve windows and door provide.