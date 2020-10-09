White Double-Hung Windows Provide Finishing Touch to New Richmond Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 9, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 2015
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This new construction project in Richmond, Virginia, called for low-maintenance windows that would require no additional work as far as painting and staining is concerned.
We used Encompass Series vinyl double-hung windows all throughout the house — a cost-effective option that exceeds all Energy Star standards when it comes to energy efficiency. And with grilles between the glass, Encompass windows are easy to clean as well.
