White Double-Hung Windows Provide Finishing Touch to New Richmond Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 9, 2020

Interior view of white double-hung windows and wood entry doors

Project Scope

This new construction project in Richmond, Virginia, called for low-maintenance windows that would require no additional work as far as painting and staining is concerned.

We used Encompass Series vinyl double-hung windows all throughout the house — a cost-effective option that exceeds all Energy Star standards when it comes to energy efficiency. And with grilles between the glass, Encompass windows are easy to clean as well.












































