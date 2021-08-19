White Windows Provide Bright Interior for New Construction Home

Here's a look at a recent project with Blue Ridge Custom Homes that utilized Pella's Lifestyle Series wood windows in all white, interior and exterior. This is somewhat of a change from other recent projects where homeowners have opted for black windows for a little contrast. Just goes to show there are options for every taste. It's just a matter of finding the look that's right for you and your home. The results look great. The minimalistic grille pattern gives the home curb appeal and catches the eyes of passersby while the interior is made warmer and brighter as a result of the interior paint. The homeowner couldn't be more pleased.