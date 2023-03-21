Window Replacement Project in Portsmouth Leaves Existing Trim Intact
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 21, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Portsmouth, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1962
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home (excluding back patio area)
Products Used:
Here's a recent project in Portsmouth that included the replacement of all windows in the home except for the back porch area, using wood double-hung windows from our Architect Traditional Series. The homeowner asked that we do the install without interrupting the existing trim, and the Pella Virginia team was able to accommodate.
We got her all set with her brand new replacement windows in a Hartford Green exterior color, outfitted with champagne hardware. She's a big fan of the new look.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.