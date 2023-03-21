Window Replacement Project in Portsmouth Leaves Existing Trim Intact

Here's a recent project in Portsmouth that included the replacement of all windows in the home except for the back porch area, using wood double-hung windows from our Architect Traditional Series. The homeowner asked that we do the install without interrupting the existing trim, and the Pella Virginia team was able to accommodate.

We got her all set with her brand new replacement windows in a Hartford Green exterior color, outfitted with champagne hardware. She's a big fan of the new look.