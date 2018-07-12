Wood Entry Door Replacement with Decorative Glass
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia
on July 12, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Spotylvania, VA
Age of Structure:
19 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entryway
Products Used:
The owners of this 19-year-old colonial home in Spotylvania, VA were looking to replace their old, drafty front door. They decided on using a wood entry door because of the durability and traditional look of the door. The customers chose to use two sidelights with tempered glass, these will allow for natural light to be brought into the home while also giving privacy to the owners. The beautiful glass also adds to the home's curb appeal.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.