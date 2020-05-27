Patio Door Replacement: French to Sliding
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 27, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Chesterfield, VA
Age of Structure:
2003
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining Room
Products Used:
Pella 250 Series Sliding Door
The owner of this home was looking to change the look of the rear of their home. Originally a French-style patio door was installed with a transom above. The homeowner chose to switch to a vinyl sliding door for a low maintenance option. Our team of Pella professionals helped her pick a custom door that could fill the space left behind by the previous larger door.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.