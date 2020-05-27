<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Patio Door Replacement: French to Sliding

Jason Dowdy

May 27, 2020

sliding glass door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Chesterfield, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    2003

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining Room

  • Products Used:

    Pella 250 Series Sliding Door

The owner of this home was looking to change the look of the rear of their home. Originally a French-style patio door was installed with a transom above. The homeowner chose to switch to a vinyl sliding door for a low maintenance option. Our team of Pella professionals helped her pick a custom door that could fill the space left behind by the previous larger door.


























































