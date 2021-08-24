Best Alberta Architectural Styles for Awning Windows

With hinges mounted at the top,<awning windowsswing outward from the bottom. Generally smaller than your average window, homeowners will often use the size of awning windows to their advantage. You can place them high on the wall, over a door or even above or below another window. Wherever you might need to illuminate a space with more natural light or improve ventilation, an awning window can be the solution to your problem.

Often, awning windows are used in combination with other windows. They can help add character to a space lacking in visual variety. Awning windows are also commonly used in hard to reach spaces or areas of the home that require a bit of privacy. By placing them high up on the wall, you can still take advantage of the air and light without compromising your privacy.

The versatility of awning windows also extends to the variety of designs, styles, shapes and materials you can choose from when customizing them to your needs.