Western Canada Casement Windows
Benefit From Better Natural Light and Ventilation With Casement Windows
The Calgary–Edmonton Corridor, also known as the province of Alberta in Western Canada, is known for its beautiful scenery, appealing attractions, vibrant culture, and beautiful architecture. Throughout Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Cochrane, St. Albert, Okotoks, and more, you’ll find beautiful homes in various architectural styles such as Cottage, Craftsman, Mid-Century Modern, Colonial, and Ranch.
As you admire the architecture of Western Canada, you might notice that homes throughout it have casement windows. This window style complements an array of home styles, making them a great fit for homes throughout Calgary–Edmonton. Casement windows are hinged on one side and open outward by turning a handle, enabling maximum airflow – which is ideal for enjoying Canada’s beautiful summers. Casement windows can be designed in different sizes and colours, and with different materials, hardware options, screens, and grilles to best meet your needs.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows.
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Fiberglass Casement Windows
Fiberglass is known for its durability, longevity, and minimal maintenance requirements. It’s also resistant to the elements and extreme temperatures, making it an amazing choice for homes in Western Canada. Pella fiberglass windows are available in a range of different neutral colours, such as black, brown, white, morning sky gray, and tan. For a highly energy-efficient solution, pair our fiberglass frames with energy-efficient window glass
Wood Casement Windows
Wood is a popular window material for homes in Western Canada. As the original window material, wood is an especially great fit if you have a historic home as it can help maintain its historical integrity. However, since wood windows are highly customizable, they’re a great option for homes of any style and era. At Pella, wood casement windows can be customized in a range of ways – from unique grille patterns to being built in different sizes to appealing paints and stains, and more.
Modern Casement Windows
Modern architecture is a popular design preference for homes throughout the world. Characteristics of modern homes include minimalism, simplicity, and clean lines. Casement windows are a great fit for this architectural style as they allow in plenty of natural light and an uninterrupted view of the outdoors – plus, because they’re operable, you’ll get to enjoy the beautiful summer breeze. Choose grille-less casement windows with thin frames if you’re looking to achieve a modern aesthetic in your home in Western Canada.
Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines
Western Canada Climate Recommendations
Calgary–Edmonton has a windy, sunny climate with mildly humid and warm summers and long, frigid winters. Pella’s energy-efficient window features can give you better control over your home’s temperature regulation, helping keep your loved ones comfortable and your energy bill low.
Wood Window Frames
You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Diverse Climate
