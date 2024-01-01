Our Team
Meet your local team of Pella Windows & Doors of Western Canada
Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.
Leadership
John Wienand
Principal
Sales
Paul Sheane
Sales Manager
Operations
Adam Uszacki
Operations Manager