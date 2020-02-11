Amherst Home Upgrades to Lifestyle Series Casement Windows

The windows on this home in Amherst, Massachusetts, had significant seal failure and condensation between the panes of glass. In addition to new windows that functioned properly, the homeowner wanted to maintain the look of the house and match the interior and exterior colors.

Over three days, we installed Lifestyle Series casement windows throughout the home. The wood windows were stained on the interior and had aluminum cladding on the exterior. The replacements had to be modified into the existing frames and the elevation of the units on the second floor required ladder work.

The customer was thrilled with the results!