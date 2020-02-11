<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Amherst Home Upgrades to Lifestyle Series Casement Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on February 11, 2020

Before

Seal failure on existing window in Amherst, MA, window replacement project

After

New casement window in master bedroom of Amherst, MA, home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Amherst, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1994

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedrooms, Bathrooms, Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The windows on this home in Amherst, Massachusetts, had significant seal failure and condensation between the panes of glass. In addition to new windows that functioned properly, the homeowner wanted to maintain the look of the house and match the interior and exterior colors.

Over three days, we installed Lifestyle Series casement windows throughout the home. The wood windows were stained on the interior and had aluminum cladding on the exterior. The replacements had to be modified into the existing frames and the elevation of the units on the second floor required ladder work.

The customer was thrilled with the results!

Project Gallery

