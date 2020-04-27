<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Wood Windows Update Berkshire County Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on April 27, 2020

Before

Front exterior view of shingle-style house with white windows before update

After

Front exterior view of shingle-style house with new black wood windows

Project Scope

This Berkshire County, Massachusetts, homeowner wanted to convert from vinyl to wood windows and update the exterior color from white to black. They also wanted to transform the picture window in their living room into to a bay window.

We installed new wood windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with white interior finish, black exterior cladding and removable grilles with a traditional pattern. We successfully transitioned the picture window into a spacious new bay window.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now