Black Wood Windows Update Berkshire County Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on April 27, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Berkshire County, MA
Age of Structure:
1950s
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
This Berkshire County, Massachusetts, homeowner wanted to convert from vinyl to wood windows and update the exterior color from white to black. They also wanted to transform the picture window in their living room into to a bay window.
We installed new wood windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with white interior finish, black exterior cladding and removable grilles with a traditional pattern. We successfully transitioned the picture window into a spacious new bay window.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.