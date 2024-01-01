Greenfield Casement Windows
Casement Windows Bring Elegance to Beautiful Greenfield Homes
Part of Franklin County in Northwestern Massachusetts, Greenfield is a charming city full of iconic landmarks and beautiful homes. Many of these homes, especially those located in the East Main–High Street Historic District are designed in Greek and Victorian architecture style. But Greenfield residents don’t just live in historic homes, there are a multitude of modern homes throughout the city.
One element both historic and modern homes have in common is casement windows. These windows are different from single- and double-hung windows in that their crank and hinge features allow the casement window to open to a 90 degree angle. This brings more airflow into a home. Casement windows are easy to use and popular because they provide an unobstructed view of a home’s exterior surroundings.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hung windows, hinged windows, crank out windows, crank open windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Large Casement Windows
Bigger than the standard 3’8” by 3' 8” size, large casement windows bring in more natural light and make a small room feel more spacious. With a striking black finish, casement windows can become an attractive focal point in a room. Large casement windows are also great for above the kitchen sink or hard-to-reach areas.
Double Casement Windows
Also known as French casement windows, double casement windows are designed with two sashes, each hinged on the sides and open horizontally opposite the hinges. Unlike a regular casement window which only has one glass pane, double casement windows have two glass panes that open outward.
Energy-Efficient Windows
If lowering your home’s energy costs is a priority, consider installing energy-efficient casement windows. These windows are built to keep your home at a comfortable temperature whether it’s a hot summer day or freezing winter night in Greenfield. Your HVAC equipment will not need to work as hard to keep your home cool or warm.
Vinyl Casement Windows
Greenfield Climate Recommendations
Greenfield has a continental climate. Summers are hot and humid, winters are cold with frequent storms and heavy snowfall. This region also experiences year-round rain. But no matter the season or the weather, Pella windows are designed to withstand a variety of environmental conditions.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Extreme Weather
Your area can be affected by extreme weather events such as ice storms, floods, droughts, heat waves, or major storms. Consider adding a layer of protection from extreme weather with fiberglass windows that stand up to extreme fluctuations in temperature.
Fluctuating Temps
Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella®? Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.
