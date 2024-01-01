Greenfield Casement Windows

Part of Franklin County in Northwestern Massachusetts, Greenfield is a charming city full of iconic landmarks and beautiful homes. Many of these homes, especially those located in the East Main–High Street Historic District are designed in Greek and Victorian architecture style. But Greenfield residents don’t just live in historic homes, there are a multitude of modern homes throughout the city.

One element both historic and modern homes have in common is casement windows. These windows are different from single- and double-hung windows in that their crank and hinge features allow the casement window to open to a 90 degree angle. This brings more airflow into a home. Casement windows are easy to use and popular because they provide an unobstructed view of a home’s exterior surroundings.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hung windows, hinged windows, crank out windows, crank open windows