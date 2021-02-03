New Patio Door & Kitchen Window Upgrade Belchertown Home
on February 3, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Belchertown, MA
Age of Structure:
2000
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
Sliding Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, Pella 250 Series
The owner of this Belchertown home wanted to replace a sliding door that did not operate properly or lock well. They also wanted to replace the window above their kitchen sink with an easy-to-operate sliding window with between-the-glass grilles.
The project was completed in less than a day!
