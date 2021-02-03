<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Patio Door & Kitchen Window Upgrade Belchertown Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on February 3, 2021

Before

Before photo of broken sliding patio door

After

After photo of newly installed Pella sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Belchertown, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    2000

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, Pella 250 Series

The owner of this Belchertown home wanted to replace a sliding door that did not operate properly or lock well. They also wanted to replace the window above their kitchen sink with an easy-to-operate sliding window with between-the-glass grilles.

The project was completed in less than a day!





























































