Pella Upgrades Entry Door of Agawam Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on June 18, 2021

Before

Before photo of Agawam home's existing storm door

After

After photo of Agawam home's Pella replacement storm door

Project Scope

The existing doors of this Agawam home were peeling and faded from sun exposure. The homeowner wanted to match the color as closely to the shutters as possible, and chose full glass storm doors for the natural light and air. Grilles between-the-glass were included for ease of cleaning.

The project was completed in one day.


