Pella Upgrades Entry Door of Agawam Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on June 18, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Agawam, MA
Age of Structure:
1995
Area of Structure Involved:
Main and rear entry
Products Used:
The existing doors of this Agawam home were peeling and faded from sun exposure. The homeowner wanted to match the color as closely to the shutters as possible, and chose full glass storm doors for the natural light and air. Grilles between-the-glass were included for ease of cleaning.
The project was completed in one day.
