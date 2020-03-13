<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Sliding Patio Door Replacement Matches Original

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on March 13, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old sliding patio door

After

Exterior view of new vinyl sliding patio door with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    West Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 2001

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Rear Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Massachusetts homeowner had an old sliding patio door that was difficult to operate and a sliding screen door that no longer locked.  Their condo association required a replacement match the original door as much as possible.

We installed a vinyl sliding patio door with a traditional grille pattern from the Pella® 250 Series that has improved functionality and looks nearly identical to the original.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now