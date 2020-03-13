Sliding Patio Door Replacement Matches Original
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on March 13, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
West Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
Built in 2001
Area of Structure Involved:
Rear Patio
Products Used:
This Massachusetts homeowner had an old sliding patio door that was difficult to operate and a sliding screen door that no longer locked. Their condo association required a replacement match the original door as much as possible.
We installed a vinyl sliding patio door with a traditional grille pattern from the Pella® 250 Series that has improved functionality and looks nearly identical to the original.
