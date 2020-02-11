Fiberglass Windows Provide the Solution for Southampton Home

The homeowner of this 33-year-old home in Southampton, Massachusetts, wanted to update the look and energy efficiency of their house while keeping the exterior color consistent with the existing style.

Pella Impervia fiberglass windows in a mix of styles, including bay windows and sliding windows, matched the look, improved insulation and provided a low-maintenance solution long-term.

The windows had captured interior stops that required precision cutting by our installer, Vladimir. He also covered notches in the window sill due to the existing handles. The whole-home replacement project was completed in just three days in the cold of winter.