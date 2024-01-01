Why Are Window and Door Lead Times So Long?
If you have bought anything over the last two years, you’ve seen some shortages and delays. Companies around the world have been struggling with supply chain issues due to the pandemic, labor shortages, extreme weather, rising material prices and more.
Unfortunately, windows and doors are no different. It is taking longer to get supplies to manufacture windows and doors for homes and jobsites around the country. Our industry has seen increased demand, increased cost of some materials like lumber, supply chain issues in materials like resin and aluminum, and delays in glass. These issues trickle down to customers in the form of longer lead times and increased window replacement cost. Just this year, the National Association of Home Builders reported that the average price of a new single-family home increased by more than $18K due to lumber costs.
That’s why during times like these, it is important to choose a great replacement partner. Pella has been a leader in the window and door industry for nearly 100 years — and we aren’t going anywhere. You don’t have to worry that we’ll be out of business before your first window cleaning, unlike some smaller shops. We have built great relationships with our suppliers and work hard to keep customer costs lower as we combat inflation and supply chain issues. At Pella, we’ve got your back.
So, when you are planning your next replacement or remodel project, here's what you can do to ensure things run as smoothly as possible:
1. Start planning early
We recommend you order your new windows and doors 3-6 months before your project starts. It’s always better to be prepared.
2. Be Flexible
Just like when you are buying a house, it’s important to prioritize your must-haves versus your nice-to-haves. Our team of experts is here to help you weigh what the most important aspects of your new windows and doors are. We’ll help you find the right products for your space and your budget.
3. Keep notes and your order number handy
If you call our customer service team instead of your sales representative directly, it’s helpful to have notes and your order number handy. This will help our team members get you the exact information you are looking for, faster. You can easily find this information in your contract.
4. Select a company that will stay on top of your project and update you on progress
When you buy with Pella, you have a dedicated window and door expert and a support team that will work with you start to finish.