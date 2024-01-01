Why Are Window and Door Lead Times So Long?

1. Start planning early

We recommend you order your new windows and doors 3-6 months before your project starts. It’s always better to be prepared.

2. Be Flexible

Just like when you are buying a house, it’s important to prioritize your must-haves versus your nice-to-haves. Our team of experts is here to help you weigh what the most important aspects of your new windows and doors are. We’ll help you find the right products for your space and your budget.

3. Keep notes and your order number handy

If you call our customer service team instead of your sales representative directly, it’s helpful to have notes and your order number handy. This will help our team members get you the exact information you are looking for, faster. You can easily find this information in your contract.

4. Select a company that will stay on top of your project and update you on progress

When you buy with Pella, you have a dedicated window and door expert and a support team that will work with you start to finish.