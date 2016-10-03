Brilliant and Beautiful Fall Front Door Decorating Ideas

Fall is in the air and while you decorate your home’s interior with some autumn inspiration, you can embrace the season with welcoming fall décor right at your door. The front of your house is the first thing visitors see, so your windows and doors should invite them in with all the bounty that fall offers. Here are some fall front door decorating ideas you won’t want to miss.

Choose fall colors

Dressing the front of your house for the fall season can be as simple as utilizing traditional colors inspired by the seasonal hues found in nature. One fun way to do this is by including real-life fall foliage throughout your decorating theme. This could include flowers, pinecones, leaves, gourds and other autumnal flora. These elements add dazzling color and some seasonal flair to all your front door fall decorations, which can also be employed around your windows, porch and walkways.

Start at the bottom

A nice way to welcome guests is by beginning your front door fall decorations with a “Welcome” mat inspired by the season. Let your mat say “hello” before your visitors even open your door. While you’ll find traditional mats with fall themes for sale, you could opt for something unique in the do-it-yourself category. Wooden pallets are incredibly durable and versatile and make an interesting choice when you repurpose the planks into a welcome mat. You can either paint the planks in autumnal colors or, if you’re really artistic, try painting, stenciling or stamping on some pumpkins or another fall-inspired scene.

Focus attention with garlands

Garlands made of fall foliage really draw attention and this front door decor is easy to make. First, gather up a colorful assortment of leaves. Always look for the largest leaves that are still mostly intact, for the best effect. Sugar maple trees throw off gorgeous leaves in fiery reds, golden yellows and bright oranges, and make a large focal point. Surround them with an array of other fall items in a variety of sizes, colors and textures to liven up your strands. Attach each element to a thin rope using floral wire, and you’re ready to decorate. These garlands not only work well for doors, but also porch railings, or around your windows. Leaf garlands give windows some festive color without obstructing your view and are easily attached around the outer edges.

Hang a wreath

For door decorations that catch your visitors’ attention at eye level, deck out your door with a fall-inspired wreath. Again, you could buy one, or create something more unique of your very own. Purchase a plain grapevine wreath, then create a vibrant display by twining various items reminiscent of autumn. This is another great place for a splash of color with fall leaves mixed in with some mini pumpkins, pinecones, acorns or other fall foliage. White pumpkins are an especially nice choice, because they can add a touch of elegance to your creation. You could also create a wreath using a flat-wire and metal frame, hot-gluing items to it, such as corn husks interspersed with corncobs or seasonal apples alternated with leaves and some cinnamon sticks for a welcoming scent.

Around the door

Get your imagination flowing. Don’t just toss out a single pumpkin or potted plant, instead, look for front door ideas inspired by fall’s bounty. Try pairing pumpkins with pots of kale or sandwich various-sized pumpkins between bay wreaths and tuck in cool-weather edibles like flowering cabbage. Seasonal mums always provide a stunning display, so combine festive with a splash of fun with a pumpkin. Simply remove the innards of a pumpkin, like you would for a jack-o'-lantern, then place a pot of mums inside and you’ve created a spectacular pumpkin planter to display on either side of the door (or create two, one for each side).

Festive home decorating indoors brings the splendor of the season inside, but try adding some curb appeal. Decorating your front door and windows with some fall flair really gets your home noticed and projects a warm, welcoming feeling to everyone who visits throughout the season.