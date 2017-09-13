Compare Entry Door Materials: Fiberglass vs. Steel

A home’s entry door serves many functions, it’s the main portal to your home, it’s where you welcome visitors and friends, and it also has a significant impact on curb appeal. Choosing a new entry door is no small undertaking. For one thing, a new entry door can be a major investment, one that you’ll continue to enjoy for a number of years. Before you choose your door, we recommend you consider and evaluate all of the styles, options, and materials available to you.

Common Door Materials

Entry doors are made out of multiple materials, the most common of which are steel and fiberglass. Each material has its advantages, and there’s no one right answer. The choice between these materials often comes down to preference.

“Each customer is unique with their own set of personal preferences and desires, so it’s hard to say which entry door is “best.” Pella offers a diverse set of materials and aesthetic options paired with a high performing frame system achieving a high-quality door system without sacrificing beauty,” says Stephanie Bollard, Entry Door Product Specialist at Pella. To explore door materials in detail, we put together some of the differences to consider.

Steel Entry Doors

Steel entry doors are a common option found in many homes. Basic steel slab doors are not just for front entry doors, but also often seen in side entrances, garage entrances, and back doors. Steel requires little maintenance, and has a smooth surface that can be painted to change the door’s appearance. Steel is an economical material and offers a durable product that is easy to maintain.

Explore Steel Entry Doors

Fiberglass Entry Doors

Fiberglass is a reinforced material composed of fibers woven together to create an exceptionally strong, low maintenance material. A fiberglass door offers a quality finish that can be smooth or have a wood grain texture. Fiberglass is more resistant to denting than a steel door and can be stained to look like wood. Fiberglass can withstand extreme heat and cold, and is a good option for seacoast environments.

Explore Fiberglass Entry Doors

Fiberglass vs. Steel Doors

Look - Steel doors offer a smooth, paintable finish, whereas Fiberglass doors can come with either a smooth finish or a wood grain. Fiberglass can also be stained to look like wood, giving a high-end look with a low maintenance exterior. Steel cannot be stained and may dent more easily.

Maintenance - Both materials are low maintenance options. Fiberglass is a popular option because it offers a wide variety of styles and finishes, and a low maintenance interior and exterior with dent-resistant door panels and clad frames.

Cost - A number of factors will influence the price of a particular door including many of the optional features, however steel is typically more economical.

Bottom line - Both materials are highly energy-efficient, but many homeowners prefer the wood-grain surface because it offers more texture and dent resistance. Steel doors are a good option for homeowners who prefer strength, durability, and a smooth finish.

As with many other decisions in your home, the material of your entry door will likely come down to preference. We recommend visiting a showroom to view door materials in person. You may discover that when you view the materials in person, you prefer one over the other. Each material has its advantages, and when you’re choosing a quality door, you can’t go wrong.