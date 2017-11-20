Enjoy your outdoor living space from inside

Homeowners continue to search for ways to connect the indoors to the outdoors, especially in areas with mild climates. Outdoor cooking, al fresco dining, and outdoor living spaces continue to rise in popularity with homebuyers. Being outdoors can give people a feeling of calmness and serenity so it's a natural desire to let sunlight stream in through our doors and windows, as well as open up to the outside when possible for entertaining and dining.

Homeowners are spending more of their time and budgets on outdoor living spaces, but how can you take advantage of these features from inside your home and blend the lines between indoor and outdoor living? When planning your home entertainment and lounging spaces, consider ways to draw attention to these areas.

We explored five ways to utilize your outdoor living spaces to enhance your interior.