Open Up Your Midwest Home With Patio Doors

There is something to be said for a home that embraces its natural surroundings. When you live in the Midwest, with clear skies and cool temperatures, the last place you want to be is inside. Open up your home by using patio doors to connect your indoor living space with the outdoors.

Patio Doors Connect the Indoors With the Outdoors

The typical Midwestern climate consists of hot, humid summers and cold, blustery winters. This area experiences all four seasons, but as any current resident can attest, the spring, summer and fall often bring the kind of weather that makes it difficult to stay inside. The best patio doors for this region offer a bridge to the outdoors, connecting your indoor living space with a patio, deck or backyard.

Patio doors can be so much more than an opening. Sliding glass patio doors can create the illusion of a larger space in your home because they don’t require anything more than wall space. Choose insulating glass, rather than non-insulating glass or single-pane glass, is an energy-efficient option that will help keep your home comfortable. When the midwest weather is less than hospitable during the winter, keep the elements where they belong — outside.

It’s also important to understand that there are different styles of patio doors, and all you have to do is explore your options to find the style that is best suited for your home.

Find the Ideal Patio Door Style for Your Home

Not all patio doors are created the same. In fact, the style of patio door that you choose for your home can help set the tone for a space. Take, for example, French patio doors. Hinged on the side, French patio doors swing open from the center, either into the interior of the home or to the outside. These patio doors are versatile enough to be used in contemporary spaces, but especially complement the symmetrical features of traditional and historic homes.

If you are the owner of a more contemporary home, sliding patio doors could be the better fit. Operating along a track that sits within the frame, sliding patio doors allow you to conserve space since they don’t open inward or outward. They also allow plenty of natural light to filter into your home. Sliding patio doors are a popular option in the Midwest as they come with a screen, which helps keep bugs, dirt and debris out of your home. There are two patio screen door options available, a flat-screen which comes standard, or a Rolscreen. The innovative Rolscreen appears when in use and tucks away when the door is closed. It stays hidden when the door is closed, so you can have natural light in your home.

The most decidedly modern choice for your home would be bifold patio doors. They consist of two or more glass panels hinged together to open accordion-style. You can outfit your home with an entire wall of glass panels, which you can customize to fold inward or outward. To help keep your home safe, bifold patio doors feature a multipoint lock that secures your door in two places.

Patio Doors for Your Midwest Home

The good news is that Pella patio doors are available in unique styles to complement nearly any home’s architectural style. From the charm of French patio doors to the convenience of sliding glass doors, the choice is yours.

Homes in the Midwest commonly have traditional roots. Champaign is a city with a style all its own, and that style extends to the residential architectural styles throughout the area. It’s a Central Illinois city that is host to a number of traditional and ranch style homes that blend modern and traditional design styles. When you cross the state line to Indiana, Evansville is another city with a rich history of architecture. From the Colonial Revivals of Evansville’s historic neighborhoods to the city’s twentieth century bungalows, there is something to suit the style of every homeowner.

To get a closer look at our patio doors, visit your nearest showroom. Our team can help you find the set of patio doors that will seamlessly bridge your indoor and outdoor spaces.